IPL 2020: MI vs DC, IPL 2020, Qualifier 1: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

MI vs DC, IPL 2020, Qualifier 1: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: It is going to be a sunny day with the maximum temperature of up to 31 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 21 degrees.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

The first qualifier match of the IPL 2020 will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 07.30 pm IST on Thursday. The winning team will move straight to IPL 2020 finals while the losing team will face the winner of SRH vs RCB in the Qualifier 2 round.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Dubai Weather Forecast

It is going to be a sunny day with the maximum temperature of up to 31 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 21 degrees. There is a small chance of precipitation as per the forecast but that is nothing to worry about. The humidity is going to be as high as 56 per cent and the wind speed is expected to be around 18 kmph.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Dubai Pitch Report

The last time the two top teams clashed in the IPL 2020, it was at this very stadium in Dubai. Batting first, Delhi Capitals were restricted to a modest total of110 in 20 overs. The two MI pacers Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah got ample support from the pitch as they picked three wickets each. Chasing was much easier that day as MI finished the match in just 14.2 overs. Bowling in the second innings usually gets tricky here owing to the dew and moisture that increases as the evening progresses.

In the last five matches, the team batting second have won three times. However, in the most recent match played here, Rajasthan Royals were defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders by a margin of 60 runs after electing to field first. The last time any team crossed the 200-mark here was when SRH made 219 runs against DC. It was too much to chase for DC as they fell for 131 runs.

Mumbai Indians will again rely on their pacers on this pitch, who can work wonders even with the dew. Delhi capitals have Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje to even the odds. Spinners will have a tough time as the batsmen will look to target those overs to go for big hits. 180-plus should be a decent fighting total for the team batting first here. Toss will be important.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

WHEN: November 5 at 07.30 pm IST

WHERE: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar

LIVE SCORE UPDATES