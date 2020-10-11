- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatMatch Ended169/4(20.0) RR 8.45
IPL 2020: MI vs DC, Match 27 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming Online
Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC), Match 27 | Table toppers Delhi Capitals will face second-placed Mumbai Indians hoping to keep up their winning momentum in IPL 2020
- Updated: October 11, 2020, 12:44 PM IST
Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC), Match 27 | Table toppers Delhi Capitals will face second-placed Mumbai Indians hoping to keep up their winning momentum in IPL 2020.
They will lock horns against each other in the evening game – Match 27 – at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (October 11).
The Capitals are the only side in IPL 2020 so far to have posted five wins after their fine win over Rajasthan Royals on Friday (October 9) night when they managed to defend 184/8 at the high-scoring Sharjah venue. Shreyas Iyer’s side have been brilliant in all departments with the bowlers especially shining in IPL-13.
South African paceman Kagiso Rabada has now picked up at least one wicket in his last 20 IPL games while countryman Anrich Nortje has complemented him by bowling with pace and control. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recovered from shoulder injury well while all-rounder Axar Patel has managed to maintain an excellent economy rate.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians have also been impressive in the tournament so far, although they have suffered a couple of defeats in their first six games. Skipper Rohit Sharma has been impressive in a couple of innings and has gone on to a big score if he has got set.
MI middle-order remains a big threat with plenty of firepower in the form of Kieran Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya which can topple any total.
When will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) start? The match will be played on October 11.
Where will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played? The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
What time will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?
The match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)? All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.
How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC)?
All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
