IPL 2020: MI vs DC, Qualifier 1 Predicted XIs - Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Both the teams will be looking to win the upcoming game at any cost as the winner of the match will directly reach the final.

Dubai International Stadium will witness the IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on November 5. The IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 between the top two teams of the league stage will commence at 7.30pm IST.

The match is expected to be interesting as the winner of this game will directly reach the IPL 2020 final. The team which loses the upcoming match will have to play the IPL 2020 Qualifier 2. The loser of the IPL 2020 Eliminator, which will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, will face the losing team of the IPL Qualifier 1.

Four time IPL champion Mumbai Indians have displayed an outstanding performance in this season of IPL 2020. A few batsmen of MI like Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya have impressed cricket lovers with their batting skills in the tournament. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians have accounted for 43 wickets this season.

Delhi Capitals have also had a good season so far. They ended on the second spot on the IPL 2020 points table in the league matches. However, Delhi’s team do not look balanced. Except Shikhar Dhawan, no batsman of DC has shown consistency. Shreyas Iyer, the skipper of Delhi Capitals, has also not been consistent through the tournament. In comparison to their batsmen, Delhi Capitals’ bowlers like Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Axar Patel have shown more consistency. These three bowlers have delivered in almost all clashes, barring a few.

Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai Indians, has returned to the side. With his re-entry, Mumbai are expected to have an added advantage in the Qualifier 1 match. It is to be seen which team will make it directly to the finals.

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ravi Ashwin and Anrich Nortje