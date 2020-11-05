IPL 2020: MI vs DC, Qualifier 1 Schedule and Match Timings in India - When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: MI vs DC, Qualifier 1 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check MI vs DC match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier of IPL 2020 on November 5. The IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, and the game will commence at 7.30 pm IST.

Mumbai finished at the top spot in the league matches, while Delhi stood second. Mumbai Indians won nine of the 14 games they played in league games, while Delhi Capitals emerged victorious in eight of their 14 clashes.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

In their last fixture in the league stage, Mumbai Indians handed a crushing defeat to Delhi Capitals. Mumbai won that game by nine wickets. Batting first, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals could only put up 110 on the scoreboard. Mumbai chased the total comfortably in 14.2 overs with nine wickets remaining.

Mumbai Indians have been a balanced side in this season of the Indian Premier League. Their batsmen and bowlers have both contributed to the team’s performance. While the likes of Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan smashed the opposition bowlers all over the park, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult troubled batsmen of the opposite teams in many games.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Both the teams have faced each other 26 times, out of which, Delhi have emerged victorious in 12 matches, while Mumbai in 14 games.

Whichever team win this upcoming match, they will directly go to the finals. However, the losing side will not be knocked out. They will face the winner of the Eliminator in the Qualifier 2. Whoever wins in the Qualifier 2, will go to the finals.

When will the IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 will be played on November 5.

Where will the IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 will begin at 7.30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time (IST).

Also Read: Why Yuzvendra Chahal Has Been Successful This IPL, Explains Scott Styris

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals?

All matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Qualifier 1?

All matches of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich