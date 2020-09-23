IPL 2020: MI VS KKR - Five Players to Watch Out For in Tonight's Clash

We look at 5 players that could have the maximum impact in the match.

It's the clash of the big guns today in Abu Dhabi as Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with arch-rivals Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2020.

1. SUNIL NARINE (KKR)

Sunil Narine is the leading wicket-taker for KKR in the IPL with 122 wickets in 109 innings. He is the joint second most restrictive bowler in the history of the IPL with an economy rate of just 6.67! He has picked 6 four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul in his IPL career. Two of his four-wicket hauls came against Mumbai Indians including one at Abu Dhabi in 2014.

Narine picked 24 and 21 wickets and was the highest wicket-taker for KKR in their victorious campaigns, both in 2012 and 2014.

He is also a ferocious batsman at the top of the order with a strike rate of 168.34 – the second-highest for KKR after Andre Russell.

2. ANDRE RUSSELL (KKR)

Andre Russell, in short, is the most destructive batsman in the history of the IPL. He has scored 1342 runs for KKR in 48 innings at an average of 35.31 but more significantly at a rate of 188.74 – the highest in IPL history!

He has the record of the maximum number (15) of 200-plus strike rate innings (min. runs 30) for KKR.

Russell is also the leading wicket-taking pacer for KKR with 54 wickets at a very impressive strike rate of 16.6.

3. ROHIT SHARMA (MI)

Rohit Sharma is the third-highest run-getter in the history of the IPL with 4910 runs in 184 innings. He plays the role of the playmaker in the MI batting line-up setting the platform for the likes of Pollard and Pandya to explode later.

Rohit has led MI to 4 title triumphs – the most by any captain in the IPL.

4. KIERON POLLARD (MI)

Kieron Pollard is one of the premier all-rounders of the IPL. He has scored 2773 runs in 149 matches at a strike rate of 146.64 and also picked 56 wickets at a strike rate of 21.4.

He has produced 13 200-plus strike rate innings (min. runs 25) for Mumbai Indians – the franchise has won 9 of these 13 matches!

5. JASPRIT BUMRAH (MI)

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best death bowlers in the IPL. Overall, he has an aggregate of 83 wickets in 78 matches for Mumbai Indians and an economy rate of 7.6.