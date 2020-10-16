- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuMatch Ended171/6(20.0) RR 8.55
IPL 2020: MI vs KKR, Match 32 Schedule and Match Timings in India - When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming Online
IPL 2020: MI vs KKR, Match 32 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check MI vs KKR match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 16, 2020, 7:36 AM IST
Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 32nd fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on October 16 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. High-flying Mumbai have enjoyed a superb campaign so far with a four-match winning spree. Riding high on their five wickets win against Delhi Capitals in their previous match, Rohit Sharma will look forward to keeping the winning momentum going. His team had beaten the Knights at the same venue in their previous fixture this season.
Kolkata Knight Riders, who were outplayed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous encounter, will look to get over their 82-run defeat. Dinesh Karthik’s team will also look to score a win against Mumbai Indians to avenge their previous debacle. KKR boasts of a dangerous batting line-up that needs to fire-up at its best. While the young opener Shubman Gill has been their highest scorer this season, all-rounder Andre Russell has struggled with the bat, which is a cause of concern for KKR.
When will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) start?
The match will be played on October 16.
Where will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) be played?
The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
What time will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin?
The match will commence at 7:30pm, IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?
All matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.
How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?
All matches of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Chris Green, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy
