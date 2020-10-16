IPL 2020, MI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard on Cusp of This Amazing Record

Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard are two important cogs in Mumbai Indians wheel. While Rohit is team skipper, Pollard would walk in an MI side almost any day.As their team take on Kolkata Knight Riders, both of them stand on a cusp of some amazing records. Let’s talk about Rohit first. Well with 3944 runs he is just 56 runs away from scoring 4,000 runs. If he does so, he will be the first person from Mumbai Indians to achieve this feat.

Meanwhile, he is also just 96 runs away from scoring 1,000 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. He scored a brilliant 80 when last time Mumbai came face-to-face with KKR, if he plays an innings like that, he certainly gets into the record books, once again.

Meanwhile Pollard too can get into the record books. He has 2929 runs for Mumbai franchise and if he can score 71 more, he will be the second player, after Rohit Sharma, to get to 3,000 IPL runs.

Meanwhile Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a heavyweight battle scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on the 16th of October. With 5 wins from 7 matches, MI are at number 2 on the points table while KKR are at number 4 with 4 wins from 7 matches.

Amazingly, MI have an astonishing head to head against the two-time IPL champions, KKR – they have beaten them 20 times in 26 matches – ie a success percentage of 76.92%. MI thrashed KKR by 49 runs in the first encounter between the two teams in IPL 2020, also in Abu Dhabi. Rohit Sharma’s 54-ball 80 and Suryakumar Yadav’s 28-ball 47 helped MI to 195 for 5. A good all-round bowling effort restricted KKR to 146 for 9.

Mumbai Indians have won their last 4 matches in IPL 2020 and have ticked most of the boxes of a good all-round team. Suryakumar Yadav is their best in-form batsman with two fifties in the last two matches. He is MI’s highest scorer this season with 233 runs in 7 innings at a very high strike rate of 155.33 – which means when he scores big he does so at a fair clip. Quinton de Kock is back amongst the runs too at the top of the order. Hardik Pandya though, is yet to play a Hardik Pandya type innings and MI would hope that he has reserved his best for the second half of the tournament.