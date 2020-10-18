IPL 2020: MI vs KXIP Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MI vs KXIP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MI vs KXIP Dream11 Best Picks / MI vs KXIP Dream11 Captain / MI vs KXIP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

With a five-match winning streak in the tournament so far, Mumbai Indians will be back on the field on Sunday to safeguard their top position in the IPL 2020 league table. The defending champions might have a had a disappointing start, losing against Chennai Super Kings, but they have made up for it by retaining the top position in the score table.

The 36th match of the IPL 2020 will be played between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab during the second outing of the double-headed Sunday. The match is schedule to start at 7.30pm IST and will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (October 18). The stadium has had a reputation of siding with the team who batted first, however CSK broke the myth when they chased and scored a win.

Both the teams, Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab have come face-to-face 25 times in the past, dominated by MI in 14 matches, while KXIP claimed victory in 11 others. Given their previous history, it is not surprising to see wither team winning the match on Sunday.

MI have a balanced team, with the middle order performing quite well. Kings XI Punjab have two of the batsmen with the highest scores in this IPL 2020, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Both the skippers, Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul have been leading their teams with confidence.

MI vs KXIP IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Live Streaming

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

MI vs KXIP IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

MI vs KXIP IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab: Match Details

October 18 – 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

IPL 2020 MI vs KXIP Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2020 MI vs KXIP Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab captain: KL Rahul

IPL 2020 MI vs KXIP Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab vice-captain: Rohit Sharma

IPL 2020 MI vs KXIP Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock

IPL 2020 MI vs KXIP Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya

IPL 2020 MI vs KXIP Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab all-rounders: Kieron Pollard

IPL 2020 MI vs KXIP Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

MI vs KXIP IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians playing 11 against Kings XI Punjab: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

MI vs KXIP IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab playing 11 against Mumbai Indians: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (c)(wk), Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi