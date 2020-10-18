- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatMatch Ended179/4(20.0) RR 8.95
IPL 2020: MI vs KXIP, IPL 2020, Match 36 – Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab
MI vs KXIP, IPL 2020, Match 36: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: It will be a sunny day in Dubai with the temperature expected to be around 34 degrees, things will cool down to around 29 degrees by the time the evening game ends.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 18, 2020, 11:44 AM IST
MI vs KXIP, IPL 2020, Match 35: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report
Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Dubai Weather Forecast
Mumbai Indians will face Kings XI Punjab in the 36th match of IPL 2020 in Dubai on October 18 (Sunday). Mumbai Indians are currently on top of the points table with 12 points while Kings XI Punjab are in the last spot with just two wins in eight games.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
It’s going to be another hot evening for the MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 match. Although the maximum temperature on Sunday is expected to be around 34 degrees, things will cool down to around 29 degrees by the time the evening game ends. Humidity is expected to be on the higher side around 39% and should be a concern for players from both sides. A wind-speed of around 13kmph is expected on Sunday evening.
Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Dubai Pitch Report
The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has always been on the slower right from the start of the tournament. As the IPL 2020 heads into its 5th week, the track is wearing down even more.
Batting second is proving to be a hard task for most teams at Dubai. The average first innings score, which was around 176 when the tournament started is around 160 now.
IPL 2020: Quinton De Kock – Vital For Mumbai Indians at the Top of the Order
Out of 14 games so far in Dubai, only 2 have been won by teams chasing a total. There have been a couple of ties and Super Overs also in Dubai but a whopping 10 games have been won by teams that have batted first.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
So both Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab will look to bat first and try to score big in the first innings.
Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details
WHAT: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab
WHEN: October 18 at 7.30pm IST
WHERE: Dubai
TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels
LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar
