IPL 2020: MI vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match 36 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 Match 34, Predicted XI: Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab will be facing each other in a match of IPL 2020 on October 18 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The 36th game of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab will begin at 7.30 pm.IPL defending champions Mumbai Indians have been playing like multiple champions in this edition of the tournament.

In the first eight games, MI have already posted six wins and are leading the points table after about four weeks. After another big win on Friday (October 16) night, MI have joined Delhi Capitals at the top of the table and are ready to bottom-ranked Kings XI Punjab. Skipper Rohit Sharma would be satisfied with the way the team has performed halfway through IPL 2020.

The playing XI looks settled with batting led by skipper Rohit Sharma and in-form Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and all-rounder Kieron Pollard. Opener Quinton de Kock also struck form against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last match with a whirlwind half-century.The bowling attack also looks settled with Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar and James Pattinson all playing their part.

Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, are struggling at the bottom of the points table. They have just posted a couple of wins after the first eight games.Chris Gayle’s addition into the playing XI paid immediate dividends as the ‘Universe Boss’ smashed a fifty in the very first game. KXIP might consider going in with mystery spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman from Afghanistan as a wicket-taking option.They might also look to toss-up between Murugan Ashwin and Krishnappa Gowtham with the latter bringing in utility with the bat as well.

Mumbai Indians (MI) predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) predicted playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (c)(wk), Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin/Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.