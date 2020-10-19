- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunMatch Ended176/6(20.0) RR 8.8
MUM
PUN176/6(20.0) RR 8.8
Punjab tied with Mumbai (Punjab win 2nd Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunMatch Ended163/5(20.0) RR 8.15
KOL
HYD163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
Kolkata tied with Hyderabad (Kolkata win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP, KKR vs SRH: Three Super Overs In One Day, Stars And Fans Are Amazed After Sunday Games; Check Out Top Reactions
One Super Over Over in a day is already crazy enough, but having three of them back to back, was something no cricket fan would have expected.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 19, 2020, 12:54 PM IST
October 18, Sunday was a historic day in cricket as we got to see three Super Overs in one tournament in one day. IPL 2020 reached the peak of excitement as much as many fans just wished it to be the final day of this season. The first game played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad ended in a tie, resulting in a Super Over in which Lockie Ferguson’s incredible bowling display led his team to victory.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
The second match of the day, though, was out of the world. Played between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, the match saw two Super Overs to finally give a winner. One Super Over Over in a day is already crazy enough, but having three of them back to back, was something no cricket fan would have expected. Adding to the crazy story is the fact that the last time the two met a few weeks ago, it was also decided in the Super Over. MI had won on the occasion, but it was KXIP who did the unthinkable this time.
In MI vs KXIP, batting first Mumbai Indians put up a total of 176 runs, with help of Quinton de Kock’s half century (53 runs off 43 balls) knock and superb finishing strikes by Kieron Pollard (34 runs off 12 balls) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (24 runs off 12 balls). For KXIP, KL Rahul again showed a masterclass performance, scoring 77 runs off 51 balls. They however, could not cross the finishing line as they got stuck at 176, tying the match.
What followed was a Super Over, in which MI’s Jasprit Bumrah conceded just 5 runs. The match looked out of KXIP’s hands. But then Mohammed Shami equalled Bumrah’s performance and restricted MI to 5 runs. A tie again! In the second Super Over, chasing a target of 12 runs, KXIP finished claiming the victory in 4 balls, thanks to Chris Gayle’s six on the first ball, followed by Mayank Agarwal’s consecutive boundaries off third and fourth delivery. This was only the third and much needed victory of KXIP in IPL 2020.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
Through all this drama the entire day, fans and cricket stars could not contain their excitement and that gave us a string of interesting comments. Check out the top reactions:
“Super over pe super over! Three in a day, could it be more exciting than this? Great display by our Indian fast Bowlers. @MdShami11 vs @Jaspritbumrah93,” tweeted Suresh Raina.
Super over pe super over! Three in a day, could it more exciting then this? Great display by our indian fast Bowles. @MdShami11 vs @Jaspritbumrah93
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 18, 2020
Cricketer Danielle Wyatt had to correct herself within minutes of his first reaction.
Ohhhh my days!!! Make that 3!! wow https://t.co/fS8KApiMlp
— Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) October 18, 2020
Shane Watson:
How good is the @IPL!!!!! Two super overs in one day. Amazing viewing.
— Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) October 18, 2020
Irfan Pathan:
#MI ka sabse important player #pollard
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 18, 2020
Brett Lee:
The best game of @IPL ever! @StarSportsIndia #superovers
— Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) October 18, 2020
Chris Green:
The best game of @IPL ever! @StarSportsIndia #superovers
— Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) October 18, 2020
Ravichandran Ashwin:
Wowwww @MdShami11 is matching @Jaspritbumrah93 Yorker for Yorker here. #IPL2020
— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) October 18, 2020
Gary Lineker:
Flicked over briefly to watch the cricket and, blimey. Got to say @IPL is bloody brilliant. Super over coming up.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 18, 2020
Virender Sehwag:
Din Ek, Super over Do.
Bahut Nainsaafi hai.
The best thing of 2020, the Indian Premier League for a reason. #MIvsKXIP
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 18, 2020
K Srikkanth:
Whatever said and done I hope there is never a day that the universe's boss retires! #MIvKXIP #IPL2020 @henrygayle
— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 18, 2020
Harsha Bhogle:
So much class in this @lionsdenkxip batting line-up. How on earth do they find themselves at the bottom of the table!
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 18, 2020
Freddie Wilde:
The weekend that never ends. Three consecutive Super Overs. Unbeatable drama. @IPL #IPL2020
— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) October 18, 2020
Lisa Sthalekar:
The way @henrygayle is able to hold his shape whilst hitting through the line of the ball on the up, is amazing to see. Surely the best T20 entertainer we have so far seen in this shortened format? #KXIPvMI
— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 18, 2020
Nikhil:
Every Indian cricket fan should everyday go to sleep after thanking the Almighty for giving India, @Jaspritbumrah93!
— Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 18, 2020
Joy Bhattacharjya:
Glenn Maxwell, 9 matches 58 runs. It's not just that he's not getting runs, it's the way he's getting out.
— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 18, 2020
Trendulkar:
Never thought I'll see Gayle and Maxwell sit out in a superover. #MIvKXIP
— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 18, 2020
Fan:
Please declare this as the IPL Final. Ho gaya.
— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 18, 2020
Recent Matches
-
MUM vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3618 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab tied with Mumbai (Punjab win 2nd Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
KOL vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 3518 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata tied with Hyderabad (Kolkata win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
CHE vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 3417 Oct, 2020 SharjahDelhi beat Chennai by 5 wickets
-
RAJ vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 3317 Oct, 2020 DubaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
KOL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 3216 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
All Recent Matches