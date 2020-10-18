IPL 2020: MI vs KXIP, Match 36 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: MI vs KXIP, Match 36 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check MI vs KXIP match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Match 36

Table-toppers Mumbai Indians will take on Kings XI Punjab, looking to continue their winning march towards a possible back-to-back IPL title win. The two sides will face off in the second game on Sunday (October 18) in Match 36 of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

The IPL-12 champions have been a roll, winning six of their first eight games in the tournament. Their last win, over Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday (October 16) night, was another dominant one as they joined Delhi Capitals at the top of the table.

Opener Quinton de Kock, who was struggling for form in the first half of the tournament, also found his touch as the Mumbai Indians posted a comfortable eight-wicket win. Skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieran Pollard and Ishan Kishan are already in fine form with the willow.

On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab are struggling at the bottom of the table. They only have two wins so far in IPL 2020, the second of which came in their last game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

KXIP bowling has trailed off after impressing in the first couple of matches while batsmen have struggled to force the pace. Even in the win over RCB, KXIP batsmen made the final chase tough for themselves after a fine start.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) start?

The match will be played on October 18.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) be played?

The match will be played in Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians (MI) - Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) - Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (c)(wk), Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin/Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.