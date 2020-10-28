IPL 2020: MI vs RCB Dream11 Predictions, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MI vs RCB Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MI vs RCB Dream11 Best Picks / MI vs RCB Dream11 Captain / MI vs RCB Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

In an all-important game, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a spot in the playoffs on Wednesday, October 28, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This clash will be the 27th match between the two teams with MI having an upper hand with 16-10 win-loss ratio over RCB. However, both the teams are coming off losses from their previous games. While Mumbai Indians were defeated by the Rajasthan Royals, thanks to the brilliance of Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson who steered their team to a comfortable win. RCB were undone by Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, which has again put them in the spotlight regarding their batting line-up and reliance on AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli to win matches for them.

With a win in tomorrow’s game, the four-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will look to secure their berth for the playoffs and extend their spot as table toppers. Whereas, RCB will look to keep their playoff race alive and replicate their previous win against MI earlier in the tournament at Abu Dhabi which they won in a thrilling Super Over clash.

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

October 28 – 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2020 MI vs RCB Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore captain: Quinton De Kock

IPL 2020 MI vs RCB Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore vice-captain: AB de Villiers

IPL 2020 MI vs RCB Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper: Quinton De Kock, AB de Villiers

IPL 2020 MI vs RCB Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen: Devdutt Padikkal, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav

IPL 2020 MI vs RCB Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Chris Morris, Kieron Pollard

IPL 2020 MI vs RCB Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar

MI vs RCB IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians playing 11 against Royal Challengers Bangalore: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

MI vs RCB IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore playing 11 against Mumbai Indians: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.