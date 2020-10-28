- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueMatch Ended219/2(20.0) RR 10.95
IPL 2020: MI vs RCB, Match 48: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report
The last time MI played here, they lost to RR despite scoring 195, while RCB posted a thumping win after restricting KKR to 84 runs in 20 overs.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 28, 2020, 7:54 AM IST
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report | The 48th match of the IPL 2020 will be played between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7.30 pm IST on Wednesday. It is going to be a sunny day with a maximum temperature of up to 31 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 24 degrees. The sky will be mainly clear with almost no chance of rain. The playing conditions will be on the heavier side owing to the humidity which is expected to be around 54 per cent. The wind speed will likely be around 16 kmph.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Abu Dhabi Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a bit slow which have been seen to help the bowlers. The spinners have also done well on this surface and there have been some innings with very low scores. But that is not to say that the batsmen can’t do much here. In fact, in the last two matches various teams have come close to breaching the 200 mark.
In three of the last five matches, the team chasing in the second innings has won. This includes the latest loss of Mumbai Indians at the hand of Rajasthan Royals. Batting first in that match, MI put up a commendable total of 195 runs in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya played a tremendous 60 run knock off 21 deliveries. But Rajasthan proved up to the task as Ben Stokes’ magnificent century and Sanju Samson’s fifty took their team over the finishing line in just 18.2 overs.
MI now knows it can’t afford to get too relaxed even with the powerful batting line-up it has. RCB is not a team to be taken lightly. It stands equal to MI in terms of match wins in the tournament. The last time they played here, they beat KKR by eight wickets with more than six overs to spare. The match also saw one of the lowest totals by any team here as KKR were restricted to just 84 runs in 20 overs. Chris Morris and Yuzvendra Chahal were the ones to inflict maximum damage. MI will have to be careful batting against the duo on this pitch.
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details
WHAT: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
WHEN: October 28 at 7.30pm IST
WHERE: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels
LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar
