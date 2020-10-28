IPL 2020: MI vs RCB, Match 48 Schedule and Match Timings in India - When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: MI vs RCB, Match 48 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check MI vs RCB match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

In the 48th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 table-toppers Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday, October 28, at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both the teams will be aiming to secure a spot in the IPL play-offs, are currently riding on the backs of defeats in their previous games. MI in their previous match were handed a heavy defeat by Rajasthan Royals (RR) who made a 196-run chase look easy. Rohit Sharma is likely to miss this match, making it three in a row, due to a hamstring injury, however, there is no conclusive update on his fitness yet from the MI management.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Whereas, RCB were defeated by the Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets. It was RCB's batting display that led them down and they need to rethink their batting strategy ahead of the game against MI. The over-reliance on AB de Villiers to finish games for them has cost them immensely and if not corrected soon it could hurt their prospects in the tournament.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Both teams have 14 points from 11 games so far and a 7-4 win-loss record so far in the tournament. A win for either team in tomorrow’s game should be enough to secure their spot in the IPL playoffs.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) start?

The 48th match of IPL 2020 will be played on Tuesday, October 27

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Also Read: Great Achievement by Shikhar Dhawan to Score Back-to-back Tons, Says Gautam Gambhir

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time)

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah Says No Need for Drastic Changes Ahead of RCB Clash

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal