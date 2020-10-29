IPL 2020: MI vs RCB Talking Points - A Little Bit of Padikkal and Bumrah, a Lot of Suryakumar Yadav

Devdutt Padikkal's knock to Suryakumar Yadav's statement, and a Jasprit Bumrah masterclass... the game had it all.

A hard-fought, hi-tension game. That's what was expected of, and delivered in, the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Devdutt Padikkal's knock to Suryakumar Yadav's statement, and a Jasprit Bumrah masterclass... the game had it all.

Mumbai Indians Stay Top of Points Table as Suryakumar Yadav Takes Team to Another Win

Here are the talking points

Devdutt Padikkal shows his class

Prior to this season, Padikkal would have been in plenty of 'youngsters to watch out for' lists. The RCB opener has lived up to the expectations, and is all set to end the tournament as the 'Emerging Player' of the year.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Padikkal went past 400 runs in his debut season, smashing 74 off 45 against a full flegded MI bowling unit. Shots all across the ground were on display as Padikkal toyed around to give RCB the perfect base.

Padikkal's knock took RCB to 129 for 2 in 15 overs, after which things went haywire.

Jasprit Bumrah shows he's the boss

Kieron Pollard got himself on for the 16th over, and dismissed AB de Villiers. Sensing an opportunity for the kill, MI got Bumrah, who was high on confidence after having bagged his 100th IPL wicket, that of Virat Kohli. Incidentally, Kohli was also wicket No. 1 for Bumrah in IPL.

Bumrah dismissed Shivam Dube and Padikkal in a double-wicket maiden over to apply the brakes. From 129 for 2, RCB slipped to 138 for 6 and eventually ended on 164 for 6.

Bumrah ended with figures of 3 for 14.

MI chase - Suryakumar, Suryakumar and more Suryakumar

He was clearly a man on a mission. Snubbed by the selectors despite his consistent performances in IPL and domestic cricket, Suryakumar Yadav was out to prove a point. What better way than a victory against RCB, the team led by the India captain!

Suryakumar slammed 79* off 43 to take MI through to victory. He negotiated tricky phases and overcame them through constant attacking cricket. Not many can take the attack to Yuzvendra Chahal the way he did, hitting the spinner for boundaries through deep mid wicket and also deep extra cover. Chahal went for 37 from his 4 overs, largely thanks to Suryakumar.

WATCH - The Suryakumar Yadav Silent Stare at Virat Kohli That Spoke a Thousand Words

And then, there were some death stares exchanged with captain Kohli. And a 'don't worry I'm there' celebration to cap it all. This was a night Suryakumar Yadav wouldn't forget in a hurry.