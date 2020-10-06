IPL 2020: MI vs RR, IPL 2020 Match 13 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals will be looking to turn around their fortune after the two consecutive losses when they go up against Mumbai Indians in Match 20 of the IPL 2020. They have now dropped to the fifth position, while MI have taken the top spot.

It does not take a genius to figure out what went wrong in the last two matches for RR. For one thing, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson clearly let their team down in batting. They had been instrumental in the first two wins. But as important as they are, they will continue to feature in the playing XI. They will just have to be more careful now and perform despite all the pressure.

In the bowling department, except Jofra Archer, all others have failed to make their mark. Tom Curran proved very expensive in the matches against RCB and KKR. All-rounder Rahul Tewatia has been giving consistent performance, but has not been able to match his heroic innings against Kings XI Punjab.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are riding high on confidence after beating KXIP and SRH in back to back matches. Their performance in the last two matches has eclipsed their weak start in the tournament. In their last match, every batsman who played scored 20 plus, except for the captain himself, taking their total to 208. Sharma has proved useful in matches against KXIP and KKR, smashing superb half centuries. It looks like everything is now falling in place for them, after their heart-breaking loss in the Super Over playing against RCB. De Kock, Yadav and Ishan have been doing well with the bat. Pollard appears to be his usual destructive self. In bowling, Boult and Bumrah are leading the way with support from Pattinson and others.

Rajasthan will have to dig deep in order to have a chance here. They have the goods for it.

Mumbai Indians Possible Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals Possible Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa (WK), Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer