IPL 2020: MI vs RR Key Moments - From Sanju Samson's Failure to Suryakumar's Fine Knock

After a spate of matches where teams batting second found themselves to be in advantageous positions, now it's turning out to be a huge task for the sides to chase in the UAE. Rajasthan Royals succumbed to a 57-run loss against Mumbai Indians. After being set a target of 194, Rajasthan innings folded for a mere 136. Here are some key moments that changed the fate of the match:

MI went from 117-4 to 193-4

Rajasthan had every opportunity to restrict Mumbai for a total under 170. They had bagged two quick wickets of Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya, but could not capitalise on the opportunity. Once again Suryakumar Yadav showed the way with a brilliant 79 from 47, while Hardik chipped in with 19-ball 30. Both displayed great maturity to take their team close to a total of 200.

Third pacer leaking way too many runs for Rajasthan

Even though Rajasthan are a strong bowling unit, but their third pacer -- Ankit Rajpoot, seems to be under the pump at the moment. In this match they got rid of Jaydev Unadkat, who was having a quiet season and got debutant Kartik Tyagi. The pacer did reasonably well with 1/36 in his first match, but none of them are able to give much support to Jofra Archer, who has been in excellent form this year.

Jasprit Bumrah finds his rhythm

While in the first few matches, Bumrah looked a bit rusty, but is now slowly gaining his top form. He is second in the list of highest wicket-takers this year, and bagged 4/20 against Rajasthan. His famous yorkers in the death were on full display in the match, which was the biggest positive of all. Opposition batsmen found it difficult to hit him for runs.

Sanju Samson yet to shine outside Sharjah

Samson was excellent in the first two matches for Rasjthan -- that took place in Sharjah, but since then he has been kept quiet. Interestingly, Rajsathan too have lost all three matches where Samson has failed to deliver. It seems like he hasn't adjusted to the slower wickets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.