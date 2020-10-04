IPL 2020: MI vs SRH Dream11 Predictions, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MI vs SRH Dream11 Predictions, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips and more

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match on October 4 in Sharjah. The IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad fixture will commence at 3.30 pm Indian Standard time (IST).

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other 14 times with Rohit Sharma’s MI winning 7 times and David Warner’s SRH emerging victorious on the remaining 7 occasions.

Mumbai Indians are currently topping the points table with 4 points from 4 games while Sunrisers Hyderabad also have four points after two wins and two losses respectively.

MI vs SRH IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD TV channels and online on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: CSK vs SRH Dream11 Predictions, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MI vs SRH IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Live Score/Scorecard

MI vs SRH IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Match Details

October 4 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) in Sharjah

IPL 2020 MI vs SRH Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2020 MI vs SRH Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad captain: Rohit Sharma

IPL 2020 MI vs SRH Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad vice-captain: David Warner

IPL 2020 MI vs SRH Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

IPL 2020 MI vs SRH Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen: Jonny Bairstow, Ishan Kishan, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson

IPL 2020 MI vs SRH Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan

IPL 2020 MI vs SRH Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, James Pattinson, Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed