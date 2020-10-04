- Match 16 - 3 Oct, SatMatch Ended228/4(20.0) RR 11.4
IPL 2020: MI vs SRH Dream11 Predictions, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
MI vs SRH Dream11 Predictions, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 4, 2020, 8:29 AM IST
Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match on October 4 in Sharjah. The IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad fixture will commence at 3.30 pm Indian Standard time (IST).
Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other 14 times with Rohit Sharma’s MI winning 7 times and David Warner’s SRH emerging victorious on the remaining 7 occasions.
Mumbai Indians are currently topping the points table with 4 points from 4 games while Sunrisers Hyderabad also have four points after two wins and two losses respectively.
MI vs SRH IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming
All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD TV channels and online on Disney+Hotstar.
MI vs SRH IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Live Score/Scorecard
MI vs SRH IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Match Details
October 4 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) in Sharjah
IPL 2020 MI vs SRH Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2020 MI vs SRH Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad captain: Rohit Sharma
IPL 2020 MI vs SRH Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad vice-captain: David Warner
IPL 2020 MI vs SRH Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock
IPL 2020 MI vs SRH Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen: Jonny Bairstow, Ishan Kishan, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson
IPL 2020 MI vs SRH Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan
IPL 2020 MI vs SRH Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, James Pattinson, Khaleel Ahmed
Mumbai Indians probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed
