IPL 2020: MI vs SRH, IPL 2020, Match 17 – Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

MI vs SRH, IPL 2020, Match 17:

Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report:

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 17th match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on October 4 (Sunday). Defending champions Mumbai Indians are currently topping the points table but Sunrisers Hyderabad are also on four points with two wins in their last two games.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Sharjah Weather Forecast

It’s going to be another sunny day with very little chance of rain for the MI vs SRH IPL 2020 tie. It is going to be a tough outing for both the sides in Sharjah heat with day’s high of around 36°C. Unlike the other games in IPL 2020, it will be a 2 pm (local time) and 3.30pm IST start to the game, making harder for players in both the innings. Humidity is expected to be around 55% but dew should not be a factor since this is an after game.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Sharjah Pitch Report

The Sharjah track has been one of the flattest of all the pitches seen so far in the United Arab Emirates for IPL 2020. Totals of over 200 have been a regular feature in the tournament so far with games in Sharjah.

The smaller boundaries at Sharjah means it has been raining sixes at this venue. All the batsmen have simply had a ball in Sharjah and that is not expected to change anytime soon.

With oppressive afternoon heat, it’s unlikely that either MI or SRH would consider packing in too many paceman in their playing XI. Spinners will need to be immaculate with their line, length and even flight, if they want to avoid another hammering in Sharjah.

The likes of Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow will love the opportunity to open their shoulder and flay their arms on a pitch that has been batsmen’s paradise so far.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

WHEN: October 4 at 3.30pm IST

WHERE: Sharjah

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar