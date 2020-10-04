IPL 2020: MI vs SRH, Match 17 Predicted XIs - Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be facing each other in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on October 4, Sunday, in Sharjah. The 17th game of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 3.30 pm.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Sunrisers Hyderabad, who posted their second win of IPL 2020 on Friday (October 2), in Sharjah. This will be the first-afternoon clash in the United Arab Emirates for both the sides, with the game getting underway at 3.30pm IST.

Rohit Sharma’s side have had a mixed start to the tournament. After a loss in the opening game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), they bounced back well to hammer Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). MI also did well to hunt down 201-run total set by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their third game but ended up on the losing end in the Super Over that followed.

Like their first win, their second triumph over the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) was also a comprehensive one – notching up a 48-run to move to the top of the points table. Skipper Rohit Sharma has scored a couple of fine half-centuries in both those wins while all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been in sensational hitting form with the willow.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have also had a roller-coaster ride in the tournament so far. After losing their first two matches in IPL 2020, they have bounced back to win the last couple of games – defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings.

Their batting though still remains wobbly, although New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has added solidity to the middle-order. Williamson was unlucky to get run-out against CSK but SRH youngsters Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma came to the party to turn the fortunes of David Warner’s side.

Both sides may look to go in with the similar playing XI as they had during the last match as both MI and SRH are slowly starting to find their groove. They wouldn’t not want anything to affect their rhythm.

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed