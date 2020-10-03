IPL 2020: MI vs SRH, Match 17 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming Online

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be facing each other in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on October 4, Sunday, in Sharjah. The 17th game of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 3.30 pm.

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Match 17 | Table-toppers Mumbai Indians will play Sunrisers Hyderabad with both teams having secured four points from four games so far, with two wins and two losses under their belt. They will lock horns against each other in the afternoon game – Match 17 – of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on Sunday (October 4).

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be boosted by their seven-run win over IPL-12 runners-up Chennai Super Kings on Friday (October 2) night. The win was scripted thanks to superb batting effort by two SRH youngsters – Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma. The 19-year-old Garg completed his maiden IPL fifty to help Sunrisers pile up 164/5 after a rocky start.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, bounced back brilliantly after losing hard-fought clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Super Over. Thanks to skipper Rohit Sharma’s fifty and whirlwind knocks by Keiron Pollard and Hardik Pandya, MI hammered Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs to move to the top of the IPL 2020 points table.

Mumbai will hold the edge in this clash, thanks to their superior batting firepower down the order and the short boundaries in Sharjah. SRH, though, will bank on the experience and form of Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to keep MI in check at the free-scoring venue.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) start?

The match will be played on October 4.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?

The match will be played in Sharjah.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The match will begin at 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed