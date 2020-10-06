IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma Lauds His Teams Power Hitters

Mumbai Indians will be going head to head against Rajasthan Royals in the 20th fixture at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on October 6. The MI vs RR match will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have secured a 34-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 17th match of the IPL 2020 in Sharjah, on Sunday. MI skipper Rohit Sharma hailed all-round effort of the side and said it is great to have three power hitters in the team.

‘It is great to have three power hitters,’ Rohit said. Appreciating Krunal Pandya’s knock of 20 runs off four balls towards the end of their innings to get them past 200 runs”, Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Mumbai won the toss and elected to bat first and posted a massive total of 208/5 at the end of 20 overs. After losing Rohit’s wicket early, Quinton de Kock scored a quick 67 off 39 balls, aided by Suryakumar Yadav who made 27 runs in 18 deliveries. The duo kept the scoreboard ticking. Ishan Kishan smashed 32 runs off 23 balls. While both the Pandya brothers contributed their share with the bat. With Hardik scoring 28 runs off 19 deliveries and Krunal smashed an unbeaten 20 runs from just four balls and last but not the least Kieron Pollard scoring an impressive unbeaten 25 off 13 with three sixes. Mumbai Indians innings ended with a total of 208 at the loss of five wickets.

In their chase, Sunrisers Hyderabad got a good start by their openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. However, Bairstow got out at 25, with Manish Pandey and David Warner did provide some stability. As soon as Pandey got dismissed at 30, the SRH started to crumble under pressure. Even Warner’s brave knock of 60 runs off 44 deliveries went in vain as the rest of the SRH batting line-up kept losing wickets at regular intervals. SRH’s innings ended at 174 and they lost the match by 34 runs.

The Mumbai skipper was also in praise for his bowlers, who kept their nerves in the death overs. ‘You come with bowling plans. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t,’ Rohit added.

MI bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson and Trent Boult took two wickets each to take their team to a win.

