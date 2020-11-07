IPL 2020: Michael Vaughan Names This Mumbai Indians player as Best Fast Bowler in the World

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan is of the opinion that Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah is the best fast bowler in the world, and he had 'no hesitation' in his mind. Vaughan said this after Bumrah registered career-best figures of 4-14 against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 Qualifier 1.

“I’ve got no hesitation in saying that he’s the best in the world right now,” said Vaughan in a Cricbuzz video. He further said that he has picked up 10 wickets giving away only 45 runs in the last three matches that he has played. “10 for 45 in his last three games, I mean you don’t see that in T20 cricket. I don’t think anyone would argue that Jasprit Bumrah is the best seam bowler in the world currently,” Vaughan added.

“He waits and waits and waits and delivers that big ball right at the last moment. The ball that got Stonis was too quick, it was through him before he knew it,” Vaughan said.

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond echoed the same feeling. “Jasprit (Bumrah), it’s a privilege to watch. The best T20 bowler in the world going about his work,” Bond said in a video posted by MI on its Twitter handle.

After the match against Delhi, Bumrah had said, “I felt the opening yorker was very important. I had decided I was going to do that. When it comes off like that, it feels great.

“Early wickets are important especially with the dew coming in. I usually don’t focus on the end result. Whenever I have tried to focus on the end result, it goes downhill.”