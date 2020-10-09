IPL 2020 Mid-season Transfer Window: Players List, Eligibility Criteria & Rules

IPL 2020 is off to an excellent start and the season is soon approaching the halfway stage. While there are teams which are clearly in front and will most likely make it to the playoffs, there are some that are struggling for their survival. Also there is a lot of buzz around the IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window, that will be open very soon.

Cricketnext takes a look at all the rules involving IPL mid-season transfer window, the rules and the list of players that can be transferred to different teams.

When does it start

The IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window will get underway when all the franchises complete seven matches each. Right now most of the teams have played six matches each, while a few have played five.

Which players are eligible

In the 2019 season, in the five day transfer window, only uncapped players who had not appeared in more than two matches were eligible for transfers to other teams. But this time around, capped players can also be traded for, both Indian & overseas.

Players eligible from each franchise:

Mumbai Indians:

Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh

Chennai Super Kings:

KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood

Delhi Capitals:

Ajinkya Rahane, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamicchane, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Shreevats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabien Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Mohammad Nabi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

Kings XI Punjab:

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Simran Singh, Tajinder Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkhande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Chris Gayle, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mandeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Tom Banton, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Lockie Ferguson

Rajasthan Royals:

Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi, Oshane Thomas, Aniruddha Joshi, Andrew Tye, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Mayank Markande, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Mahipal Lomroor, Shashank Singh, David Miller

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav