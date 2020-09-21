IPL 2020: Mitchell Marsh Suffers Ankle Injury, Leaves Game Midway Against Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB went off to a flying start when Mitchell Marsh came to bowl the 5th over and suffered an ankle injury.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh suffered an ankle injury while bowling during his side Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL opener against Royal Challengers here on Monday.

IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE |IPL POINTS TABLE

The 28-year-old Marsh twisted his ankle on the follow through during the fifth over of the RCB innings and he was seen hobbling out of the ground. Vijay Shankar completed the remaining two balls of the over and gave away nine runs.

Marsh, who bowled only four deliveries, has had a history of injuries in the past due to which he has missed number of editions of IPL. Marsh didn't come back to field during the rest of the RCB innings.

ALSO READ: Steve Smith is cleared for the match against CSK on 22nd September.

The Sunrisers won the toss and opted to field.

Meanwhile Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli and team will open their 2020 Indian Premier League campaign against David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad. The third game of the 2020 IPL season will be played today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

RCB captain Kohli will be rooting for victory in their first game of this year’s edition of IPL to silence his critics. However, that will not be the only reason for him to showcase a winning performance. Apparently, Kohli is also on the verge of achieving a personal milestone with a 50th win as RCB skipper. Given their dismal performance in the previous year’s edition, the Bengaluru team under Kohli’s captaincy will be desperate to register a win against their neighbouring rivals.

With a win in their opening game, Kohli will join the ranks of Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni (101), former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir (71), and Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma (60), becoming the fourth to join the elite club.