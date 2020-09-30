IPL 2020: Mitchell Marsh's Scan Reports Go Missing? All-Rounder Reveals 'Weird Situation'

Where are Mitchell Marsh's scan reports? That seems to be a million dollar question with the all-rounder revealing that Cricket Australia haven't received the reports from UAE.

“We don’t really know what happened with the scans over in the UAE,” he said through a virtual press conference. “Cricket Australia haven’t been able to get their hands on them so it’s a bit of a weird situation. It’s really frustrating and a little unlucky. I’ve tried to dive for the ball like that probably a thousand times in my career.

"My spikes just got caught in the wicket… it’s just one of those really frustrating injuries. I’ve been through a few now so I think I know how to deal with it. I moaned and groaned for about 48 hours in the UAE. Hopefully, I can get back for the last [Sheffield Shield] game or maybe even the last two games if things go really well."

Marsh bowled only 4 balls and limped off the field. He came out to bat at No. 10 with SRH in deep trouble, and was dismissed first ball trying for a big hit. He was in visible pain and had to be helped off the field.

"I was really looking forward to playing in the IPL, having not played there for a few years but obviously it wasn’t meant to be this year," he said. "opefully I’ll go for another scan this week if I can get clearance and then we’ll be a lot clearer on what we’re dealing with. At this stage, I’m hoping I can get back for at least one Shield game.

"I’ve been through a few injuries now and think I know how I deal with it. I moaned and groaned for about 48 hours while I was in the UAE – I was really disappointed to miss out on the opportunity to play in the UAE again. But now I’m getting stuck into my rehab and doing everything I can to be fully fit, whenever that is."

Marsh was replaced by Jason Holder in the SRH squad.