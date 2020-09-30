- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
HYD
DEL147/7(20.0) RR 8.1
Hyderabad beat Delhi by 15 runs
- Match 10 - 28 Sep, MonMatch Ended201/3(20.0) RR 10.05
BLR
MUM201/5(20.0) RR 10.05
Bangalore tied with Mumbai (Bangalore win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 12 - 30 Sep, WedUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 13 - 1 Oct, ThuUp Next
KXIP
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: Mitchell Marsh's Scan Reports Go Missing? All-Rounder Reveals 'Weird Situation'
Where are Mitchell Marsh's scan reports? That seems to be a million dollar question with the all-rounder revealing that Cricket Australia haven't received the reports from UAE.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 30, 2020, 12:51 PM IST
Where are Mitchell Marsh's scan reports? That seems to be a million dollar question with the all-rounder revealing that Cricket Australia haven't received the reports from UAE. Marsh had injured his ankle during the IPL while bowling in the match for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
“We don’t really know what happened with the scans over in the UAE,” he said through a virtual press conference. “Cricket Australia haven’t been able to get their hands on them so it’s a bit of a weird situation. It’s really frustrating and a little unlucky. I’ve tried to dive for the ball like that probably a thousand times in my career.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
"My spikes just got caught in the wicket… it’s just one of those really frustrating injuries. I’ve been through a few now so I think I know how to deal with it. I moaned and groaned for about 48 hours in the UAE. Hopefully, I can get back for the last [Sheffield Shield] game or maybe even the last two games if things go really well."
Marsh bowled only 4 balls and limped off the field. He came out to bat at No. 10 with SRH in deep trouble, and was dismissed first ball trying for a big hit. He was in visible pain and had to be helped off the field.
ALSO READ | IPL 2020: All-round Sunrisers Hyderabad Register First Win, Defeat Delhi Capitals by 15 Runs
"I was really looking forward to playing in the IPL, having not played there for a few years but obviously it wasn’t meant to be this year," he said. "opefully I’ll go for another scan this week if I can get clearance and then we’ll be a lot clearer on what we’re dealing with. At this stage, I’m hoping I can get back for at least one Shield game.
"I’ve been through a few injuries now and think I know how I deal with it. I moaned and groaned for about 48 hours while I was in the UAE – I was really disappointed to miss out on the opportunity to play in the UAE again. But now I’m getting stuck into my rehab and doing everything I can to be fully fit, whenever that is."
Marsh was replaced by Jason Holder in the SRH squad.
Recent Matches
-
HYD vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 1129 Sep, 2020 Abu DhabiHyderabad beat Delhi by 15 runs
-
BLR vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 1028 Sep, 2020 DubaiBangalore tied with Mumbai (Bangalore win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
KXIP vs RR, IPL, 2020, Match 927 Sep, 2020 SharjahRajasthan beat Punjab by 4 wickets
-
SRH vs KKR, IPL, 2020, Match 826 Sep, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
-
DC vs CSK, IPL, 2020, Match 725 Sep, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Chennai by 44 runs
All Recent Matches