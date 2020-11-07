IPL 2020: Modest 'Banker' Kane Williamson Credits Everyone Except Himself After Match-Winning Knock

A modest Kane Williamson credited Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowlers after their victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2020 Eliminator on Friday in Abu Dhabi

A modest Kane Williamson credited Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowlers after their victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2020 Eliminator on Friday in Abu Dhabi. SRH restricted RCB to 131 for 7, but they were in trouble with the bat at 67 for 4 in the 12th over of the chase.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Williamson made an unbeaten 50 in an unbroken 65-run stand with Jason Holder to bail SRH out of trouble and take them home in the last over of the low-scoring thriller.

"It was a tough game, always going to be against a class side like RCB. The quality they have in their line up, to restrict them to 132 (was brilliant)," Williamson, the Man of the Match, said at the post-match presentation. "The wicket was tricky, so chasing anything wasn't going to be easy.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

"It was a challenge to restrict them to that total. The class legspinners that RCB have, it wasn't going to be easy. We had to get through it, they bowled beautifully well."

Williamson said his batting was all about doing the role assigned to him.

"Try and do your role as well as you can. Batting at 4 can vary a lot, surface dependent. It was nice to spend some time together and put partnerships. The partnership with Jason, to hit two boundaries in the end, was nice.

'It's Been a Strange Phase of Four-Five Games for Us' - Virat Kohli on RCB Exit

"Holder is cooler than me! He's very cool, playing really well. The all-rounder role in any team is crucial and he's doing that beautifully."

David Warner, the SRH captain, called Williamson a 'banker' and praised several individuals for a complete team performance.

"Kane's our banker and what a masterclass player he is, always manages to dig deep, when we're in trouble he manages to dig in and play the pressure innings. He's doing that for New Zealand and we can't speak highly enough of him," he said.

"With the class of the batting line up they have, you need something from the wicekt. The new ball was holding up a fraction and you coulnd't play your strokes. The spinners bowled fantastically to get it close to what it was. But when a player like Kane is there till the end with Jason... it was a bit too close for my liking."

Williamson said players like Holder and T Natarajan, who bagged two crucial wickets including that of AB de Villiers with an inch perfect yorker, have played a crucial role in SRH's success.

"They've made a great impact. We changed our strategy around the first 6- bowl Sandy (Sandeep Sharma) and Jason, get 5 off them, hold Natarajan as much as we could and bowl him with Rashid in the middle. We had to try and work a formula and at the moment it's going well. I'm running out of superlatives to describe Rashid Khan.

"Congratulations to Natarajan and his wife, who've had a baby this morning. What a beautiful gift to give him a win."

Warner said he counts the victory as the first of three they need to win the title.

"We knew we had to beat the top 3 teams. A great performance tonight and it's one out of one," he said.

"Delhi are a fantastic team, we spoke about their world class bowling line up. Shikhar is in form, Shreyas their captain is a linchpin. Can't wait for the match."