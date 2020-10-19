IPL 2020: Mohammad Shami is My Man of The Match, Says Chris Gayle

KL Rahul might have been the star of the night with his superb batting, but Universe Boss Chris Gayle has said that it was pacer Mohammad Shami who will be his 'Man of the Match.' "Absolutely, Shami you are the man of the match. To defend six runs against Rohit (Sharma) and Quinton de Kock is fantastic. I have faced you in the nets, I knew you can nail those yorkers and today you came and deliver. You gave us the second chance," Gayle told Shami and Mayank Agarwal in a video posted by iplt20.com.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Shami bowled the super over and defended a lowly target of 6 runs against the likes of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. "It was very difficult to be in that situation as the margin of error was very less. I always believe in my yorkers and wanted to bowl back to back yorkers. Every ball as I was walking back to my run-up, the thought was that the previous yorker has landed well," Shami told Gayle and Mayank.

Meanwhile Mayank Agarwal, who let out a huge roar after the win, flung himself into the air to avert a six during the second super over. "Mayank you saved five runs in the second super over and so you too played a big part. And I am glad that we were a part of it and we are down in the history book as the first team to actually win a second super over," said Gayle.

With this thrilling win, Punjab are now placed at the 6th spot. And they now face Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Tuesday. Meanwhile Mumbai Indians are still comfortably placed at second position in the IPL points tally.