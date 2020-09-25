IPL 2020: Mohammed Shami Feels Confident After Winning Purple Cap; Praises KL Rahul’s Innings

KL Rahul's 132 not out sets up Kings XI Punjab's crushing defeat of Royal Challengers Bangalore and helps KXIP to register their first win in IPL 2020

Mohammed Shami is feeling very confident for his team Kings XI Punjab’s chances in the tournament and for good reason. After winning a match by 97 runs against a team like Royal Challengers Bangalore, the team deserves all the praise. Shami was also thrilled to win the Purple Cap after claiming one wicket in the match, taking his total to four in the tournament. In a video posted by KXIP on Twitter, he stressed on the importance of executing things planned during preparation.

“[I am] feeling quite good to get the Purple Cap. Confidence has been high since the first game and it really matters, especially in such a big tournament, to execute what you have done during preparation,” Shami can be heard saying in the video. The post by KXIP read, “KXIP vs RCB di kahaani, Shami bhai di zubaani!”

Watch him speak here:

Shami’s remark assumes special significance owing to their close loss in the first match against Delhi Capitals. Naturally, the team is celebrating after the successful execution of the plan against RCB.

KXIP outshone RCB, thanks to skipper KL Rahul, who played a fantastic knock of 132 not out off 69 balls, highest by an Indian in the history of IPL. Rahul also became the fastest Indian batsman to reach 2000 runs in IPL, taking just 60 innings. Shami was full of praise for his captain.

“The longer he (Rahul) plays the more we enjoy. We have been playing together for a long time. I have enjoyed a lot of his innings in the past and today was just another day,” said Shami. He added that Rahul gave them a very good start which won them the match in the end.

Shami believes Kings XI Punjab have a very strong unit in terms of both batting and bowling. “A lot of young and talented players make our combination all the more good,” he remarked.

Following the win, KXIP has taken an early lead in the team standings. Featuring at the top, they will be more confident as the tournament progresses.