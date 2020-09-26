IPL 2020: Most Asked Questions by Cricket Fans About the IPL Tournament

Stepping into the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, the are building the curiosity to find answers to a number of question. Here are the answers to the most asked IPL related questions.

How to watch the IPL 2020 live online?

The IPL 2020 is going to take place in the UAE. The matches can be watched live with a VIP subscription plan of 399 rupees on Disney+ Hotstar app, also users of JioTV and JioFiber will get access to watch the matches on their app.

In which app can I watch IPL live?

The IPL 2020 can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app if you have a VIP subscription. You can also buy the Hotstar premium account by paying 1499 per year and enjoy the IPL as well as other shows.

What are the other sites to see live IPL matches?

Reliance JioTV users and customers of JioFiber with a subscription plan of above 849 can watch the matches.

When will IPL 2020 tickets be available online?

The initial matches will be played with no audience in the stands. This decision was taken in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of the fans and players. The BCCI has not yet announced details about the availability of tickets to purchase.

Where can I watch live IPL matches on a smartphone?

The IPL 2020 can be watched on your smartphone through various Apps like Disney+ Hotstar. The JioTV app provides free access only to Jio Network users.

How are the fair play award points in IPL calculated?

The Fair play award is given to the team which has the best record of following the rules and playing a fair competition. The Umpires on field award points to each team at the end of the match. 4 points will be given to the team which has high spirit throughout the match, 2 points for respecting the opposition, and 2 points each for respecting the laws and rules of the sport and respecting the umpires.

How does the IPL fantasy league work?

In the IPL fantasy league, the participants have to create a fantasy team with 11 players of their choice among the competing teams. A budget of 100 points is given to create the team and each player has different points assigned. The participant has to pick 3-5 batsmen, 1-3 all-rounders, 1-2 wicket keepers and 3-5 bowlers to form a team of 11 players. Depending on which player is picked in the playing XI of the real match and which players performs, accordingly points will be awarded.

How many matches will take place in this year’s IPL?

The season 13 of the IPL will have 60 matches hosted in the UAE and played between 8 teams. Dubai will host 24 matches, Abu Dhabi will host 20 and Sharjah will host 12 matches.

When was the IPL started?

The Indian Premier League was started in India in the year 2008. It was founded by the BCCI. Lalit Modi was the Chairman of IPL for 3 years from 2008 to 2010.

When and where was the first IPL match held?

The first ever IPL match was played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 18 2008. The match was held in the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium of Bangalore. KKR won the match by 140 runs.

How many times did Mumbai Indians win the IPL finals?

The Mumbai Indians are regarded the best IPL team because they have lifted the IPL trophy 4 times. They won the title in 2013, 2015, 2017 & 2019.

Who is the best player in the Mumbai Indians?

According to the batting statistics of the Mumbai Indians, the all-rounder Hardik Pandya has the highest strike rate of 191.42 with a high score of 91 and 14 wickets taken in the previous season.

How many times did CSK go in the final and lost?

The Chennai Super Kings have gone to the finals of IPL 8 times from 2008 to 2019. They were the runner ups for 5 times in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2019. The won the Title 3 times in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

What is the official icon of the Chennai Super Kings?

The official icon of the CSK is a Roaring lion with Chennai Super Kings written inside it with a crown on top of the team name.

What will be the best playing XI for RCB in IPL 2020?

The strongest playing XI squad for the Royal Challengers Bangalore could be Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), A.B. de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini.

What promise did Virat Kohli make to RCB fans?

The captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise Virat Kohli promised his fans that he will repay the love and support of his fans by never leaving RCB until he plays the IPL. He also promised that he will try his best to bring home their maiden title this year.

Who are the best players in each team in the IPL 2020?

There are a number of destructive players in each team of IPL. Here is a list of the best players in each team.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers

Mumbai Indians – Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya

Kolkata Knight Riders – Andre Russell, Sunil Narine

Chennai Super Kings – MS Dhoni

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell

Rajasthan Royals – Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes

Delhi Capitals – Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Jonny Bairstow

Who is the best striker in the Indian Premier League?

The all-rounder of the Kolkata Knight Riders Andre Russel is known as the best striker in the IPL for having a strike rate of 186.41 with 1400 runs and a Highest score of 88 runs.

Which city in the UAE will host the IPL 2020?

The Inaugural match between MI and CSK was played in Abu Dhabi. The IPL 2020 will be hosted in 3 venues – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

What is the schedule of the Dream11 IPL 2020?

The Dream 11 IPL 2020 began on September 19. The last match before the Play-offs will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Sharjah on November 3. The tournament will go on till November 10 and played across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

How to watch the IPL 2020 with a Jio SIM?

The Jio network provides multiple recharge options with which you can get subscription to the Disney+ Hotsar VIP pack. You can recharge for 401 rupees, 598 rupees, 777 rupees and 2599 rupees as per validity requirement and data usage. There is another Jio Cricket Pack recharge for 499 rupees with a validity of 56 days and a total of 84GB data.