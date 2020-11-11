IPL 2020: Most Catches in The Season by Wicket-keepers and Non-wicket-keepers

Catches win matches and without great fielding, no team can hope to go far in a cricket tournament. This IPL 2020, there were some brilliant performances by the fielders who grabbed a number of catches that proved decisive for the fate of their teams.

Catches win matches and without great fielding, no team can hope to go far in a cricket tournament. Very often in the game, lost opportunities cost dearly and can change the course of a match. That is why it pays to have good fielders on one’s side.

This IPL 2020, there were some brilliant performances by the fielders who grabbed a number of catches that proved decisive for the fate of their teams. Faf du Plessis and David Warner lead the pack with 12 catches each. Two of the champion Mumbai Indians’ fielders also feature in the list.

Check out the list of players with most catches in IPL 2020:

1. Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings) – 12 catches in 13 innings at 0.923 catches per innings

2. David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – 12 catches in 16 innings at 0.75 catches per innings

3. Rahul Tewatia (Rajasthan Royals) – 9 catches in 14 innings at 0.642 catches per innings

4. Devdutt Padikkal (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – 8 catches in 15 innings at 0.533 catches per innings

5. Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) – 8 catches in 16 innings at 0.5 catches per innings

6. Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) – 8 catches in 16 innings at 0.5 catches per innings

7. Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals) – 8 catches in 17 innings at 0.47 catches per innings

8. Chris Morris (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – 7 catches in 9 innings at 0.777 catches per innings

9. Shimron Hetmyer (Delhi Capitals) – 7 catches in 12 innings at 0.583 catches per innings

10. Nicholas Pooran (Kings XI Punjab) – 7 catches in 13 innings at 0.538 catches per innings

11. Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings) – 7 catches in 14 innings at 0.5 catches per innings

12. Shubman Gill (Kolkata Knight Riders) – 7 catches in 14 innings at 0.5 catches per innings

13. Manish Pandey (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – 7 catches in 16 innings at 0.437 catches per innings

The wicket-keepers, of course, have much more opportunities to take catches than regular fields. Among them, Mumbai Indians Quinton de Kock finished with a maximum of 18 catches. He also stumped four batsmen taking his total dismissals to 22. He was followed by Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni (with 15 catches), Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant (with 13 catches) and Kings XI Punjab’s KL Rahul (with 10 catches).