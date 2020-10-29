IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Acclaimed As the Most Respected Sports Personality; Hardik Pandya Named India’s Most Controversial Celeb

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has been named as the most respected personality in the sports by Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB).

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has been named as the most respected personality in the sports by Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) in its TIARA Research report. Dhoni, who is currently the captain of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, has led his side to two World Cup wins – the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup. Besides this, under his captaincy, India won the Champions Trophy.

Known for his humbleness and calm attitude on and off the field, Dhoni, in IPL 2020, has not failed to make an impact. Chennai Super Kings became the first team to be eliminated from the tournament. He announced his retirement from International cricket on August 15.

Names of other Indian cricketers like India skipper Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya also feature in IIHB report. Pandya has been acclaimed in the report as the most controversial celebrity. He stirred a controversy after making inflammable comments on talk show Koffee with Karan.

On the other hand, Kohli grabbed the top spot on the list of controversial television celebrities. He is followed by film director and producer Karan Johar. The Indian team captain is also on the top of the list of people with the highest attractive quotient. Apart from this, Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma, who is an actress, have received the tag of the most attractive couple.

Pandya and Kohli are the part of one the best performing teams in IPL 2020. Kohli, who is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, has led from the front in IPL 2020. He was criticised for not performing in the initial few matches of the tournament. However, he returned to his original style of batting after the third or fourth match and has since contributed with the bat in many wins in this season. RCB are placed at the second spot on the points table.

Pandya plays for Mumbai Indians in IPL. His team outperformed Kohli’s on Wednesday by five wickets. Mumbai Indians are at the top of the points table. The all-rounder has also helped his team win a few matches in the tournament.