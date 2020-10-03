IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Admits CSK Have Been a 'Bit Too Relaxed' at Times This Season

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was in a reflective mood after the side slumped to a third loss in four IPL 2020 games after Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated them by 7 runs in Dubai on Friday (October 2).

Dhoni not only said that he was trying too hard to hit every ball and was thus not able to middle it, he further said that his team needed to step their game up after losing three straight games.

"I was not able to middle a lot of balls and I was trying to hit it too hard. Looking at the outfield it was happening to me subconsciously," Dhoni said after the match.

"Normally, when the wicket is slow you would want to time the ball. I'm fine, just tried to get as much as time as possible (on him visibly tired towards the end)."

Dhoni pinpointed instances wherein he felt the team had gotten too complacent, saying that the bowlers bowled too many no balls and that sloppy fielding cost them as well.

"Long time back we lost three in a row. We need to take our catches and not bowl no-balls. These are the controllables. We have been a bit too relaxed at times.

"We had two good overs but overall we could have been slightly better at the death. At this level, we need to draw a line and say these catches cannot be dropped. We can't say we won't drop these in knockouts."

Dhoni also added that CSK would look to bounce back from this defeat as there were positives to be taken from the game.

"It is very important to be at your best. There are plenty of positives in this game and we will try to come back better."