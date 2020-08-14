IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Arrives in Chennai With Teammates Ahead of CSK Camp
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a protocol, as per which, a player has to come out negative twice in the COVID-19 test before going to the UAE, where the IPL 2020 is scheduled to take place.
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Arrives in Chennai With Teammates Ahead of CSK Camp
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a protocol, as per which, a player has to come out negative twice in the COVID-19 test before going to the UAE, where the IPL 2020 is scheduled to take place.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
IMN vs GGYRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings