IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Arrives in Chennai With Teammates Ahead of CSK Camp

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a protocol, as per which, a player has to come out negative twice in the COVID-19 test before going to the UAE, where the IPL 2020 is scheduled to take place.

Cricketnext Staff |August 14, 2020, 5:48 PM IST
Former India skipper MS Dhoni has arrived in Chennai to attend the six-day training camp that will take place at MA Chidambaram stadium. Dhoni, who is the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), flew to Chennai with teammates, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla and Barinder Sran.

Raina today took to Twitter to share a picture wherein he can be seen with Dhoni and the other CSK players on board a flight enroute Chennai.

The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19 to November 10.

Before leaving for Chennai, Dhoni got himself tested for COVID-19 and his result came out to be negative. The CSK captain had undergone a coronavirus test in accordance with the SOP set by Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a protocol, as per which, a player has to come out negative twice in the COVID-19 test before going to the UAE, where the IPL 2020 is scheduled to take place.

Dhoni’s fans have been eagerly waiting to see him play. He was last seen in action last year in July in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup. In that game, New Zealand defeated India to reach the final.

According to Times of India, no player attending the CSK training camp will be allowed to move anywhere in the city, except the stadium.

The camp has been organised on the demand of Dhoni as he wanted players to do some practice before leaving for the UAE. Cricketers have not played since March because of the outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent lockdown.

According to an InsideSport’s report, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh and Shardul Thakur have decided against attending the camp due to personal reasons. They will directly join the team at the time of leaving for the UAE.

