Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 - 09 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan

326 (109.3)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

219 (70.3)

Pakistan lead by 244 runs with 2 wickets remaining

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Begins Preparation for IPL, Hits the Nets in Ranchi

As MS Dhoni's comeback to competitive cricket was delayed due to the postponement of the IPL, now the fans are waiting with bated breaths to see the former India skipper back in action. Dhoni had last played for India in the 2019 semi-final against New Zealand.

Cricketnext Staff |August 7, 2020, 8:41 AM IST
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Begins Preparation for IPL, Hits the Nets in Ranchi

As MS Dhoni's comeback to competitive cricket was delayed due to the postponement of the IPL, now the fans are waiting with bated breaths to see the former India skipper back in action. Dhoni had last played for India in the 2019 semi-final against New Zealand.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Told me 'Selectors Not Looking at You for 2019 World Cup', Reveals Yuvraj Singh

According to a report in the New Indian Express, Dhoni has hit the nets in his hometown, Ranchi, for the preparation of the IPL from September 19. “He visited the JSCA International Stadium Complex last week. He practised at the indoor facility using bowling machine,” a Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) office-bearer confirmed on condition of anonymity.

“He did batting practice for two days over the weekend, but has not returned since.” Given the hype that surrounds his every move and secrecy he maintains, it’s not a surprise that no one knows Dhoni’s schedule. “I honestly don’t know what are his plans or whether he will come back for training. We only know he has visited the facility for practice,” said the official.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's Instincts the Reason for CSK's Success, Feel Rahul Dravid and N Srinivasan

Also, the report suggests that Dhoni might have a few more practice sessions at the JSCA complex to make up for the lost time. As confirmed by team CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, the team will also assemble in Chennai before leaving for the UAE. The idea is to have at least three weeks of practice ahead of the mega event.

