IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Clears The Air About His Return In IPL Next Year, Players Collecting His Jerseys

MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in IPL history, however, in their last league game this season, CSK registered a comfortable nine-wicket win over KXIP on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings captain cleared the air and announced to the world that IPL 2020 won’t be his last with the franchise. This news came in earlier in the day during the toss for the match between CSK and KXIP, when former Kiwi player and TV presenter Danny Morrison asked Dhoni, “Will this be your last game in the yellow jersey?” Dhoni’s emphatic answer of “Definitely not” rang in excitement to millions of his fans. The 39-year-old made it clear that he’s not retiring from IPL and will feature in the next edition for CSK.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in IPL history, however, in their last league game this season, CSK registered a comfortable nine-wicket win over KXIP on Sunday. After the match, TV presenter Harsha Bhogle asked Dhoni about players from different franchises collecting some of his jerseys from him. “Perhaps they thought I am retiring,” replied Dhoni cheekily. He also said they thought as he’s retired from international cricket, maybe he’ll retire from the short format also.

Bhogle again teased Dhoni and used the two words said by the former Indian captain at the toss before the game, which were trending throughout the day on various social media platforms. “Definitely not, right?” was his next question. Dhoni, for the second time last night, said, “Definitely not” with a smile.

Watch the video here:

In the post-match interview, Dhoni further mentioned that the next edition of the IPL is just a few months away and he is looking forward to it, albeit if there’s no lockdown in place. CSK skipper also touched upon his team’s performance this season and accepted they didn’t play well. Hinting at a few core changes in the group and “look for the next 10 years”. They were a good team at the start of the IPL and it served them well, however, there comes a time when one has to shift a bit and hand over the reins to the next generation.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

“We’ll come back stronger and that’s what CSK is known for,” he said. MS Dhoni led CSK ended their IPL season with a win in their last league fixture, they finished seventh on the points table with six wins from 14 matches.