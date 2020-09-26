IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Demands Batsmen to 'Step Up' After Second Successive Loss

CSK skipper MS Dhoni has asked the batters to step up after another loss in the IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings slumped to their second successive loss in the Indian Premier League against Delhi Capitals. Following this loss, skipper MS Dhoni has asked the batters to ‘step up’ their game if CSK want to come back to winning ways.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

He said that the team is ‘lacking a bit of steam’ in the batting line up which continues to hurt them.

"I don't think it was a good game for us. We are lacking a bit of steam in the batting and that hurts. The run rate keeps on mounting after such slow starts and adds pressure, we need to figure that out. We need to come back with a clearer picture, looking at the combination. There are quite a few things we can think about. We are one batter extra to start off, so the players need to step up," Dhoni said.

Also read: IPL 2020--Chennai Super Kings Pay Tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam, Dean Jones

He also added that the their traditional strength-- the spinners-- are yet 'to come to the party.'

"We need to get better with our lengths, lines and pace. I think the spinners have not come to the party yet. We are bowling good deliveries, but we are giving away the boundary deliveries bit too often," he added.

When asked about dropped catches, Dhoni said: “The players are not used to play under such lights, maybe the trajectory comes in the way. Now that you have said it, this can be an excuse for those dropped catches.”

This was the second successive loss for MS Dhoni-led side. They previously failed to chase down a massive 217 run target against Rajasthan Royals as Sanju Samson hit them out of the park and now against Delhi Capitals, Chennai never looked comfortable in the chase losing the game by 44 runs.