IPL 2020: MS Dhoni, Faf Du Plessis Celebrate Monu Singh’s Pre-birthday Bash on Karn Sharma’s Birthday

Indian cricketer Monu Singh is celebrating his birthday today, on November 5. The young player played his first game for the Chennai Super Kings on October 25.

Indian cricketer Monu Singh is celebrating his birthday today, on November 5. The young player played his first game for the Chennai Super Kings on October 25. He bowled against Royal Challengers Bangalore and conceded 20 runs in his allotted overs. To mark his birthday, the CSK franchise has shared an old video on social media. The video was taken during the birthday celebrations of left handed bowler Karn Sharma.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

One can see MS Dhoni and Faf du Plessis giving a pre-birthday taste to newcomer Monu Singh. The pacer is being carried by the two veteran players of CSK while fellow teammates smear cake to his face. In-action, Dhoni doesn’t let go of Monu Singh and is playfully carrying him along with Plessis as other members of the squad smile on.

The CSK official Instagram captioned the video as, “At Karn's birthday bash, guess who had a pre-birthday smash... #SuperBirthday @monusingh_30 #WhistlePodu.”

Karn celebrated his birthday on October 23 and shared pictures from the cake-cutting.

Jharkhand based Monu Singh was picked by the CSK franchise in the year 2018. However, the right arm fast bowler got a chance for debut on field this season in the IPL.

The campaign for Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League has ended. They won their last three games, but failed to put up a consistent performance throughout the tournament. This was the worst season for the MS Dhoni led side in the IPL history with 12 points in fourteen games. This is the first time the three-time IPL champions failed to qualify for the playoffs and therefore, it was a forgettable season for the franchise.

ALSO READ: Women's T20 Challenge, VEL vs TRA Match at Sharjah Highlights: As It Happened

Plessis emerged as the top run-getter for his side in the 13th edition of the IPL. The South African batsman smashed four half-centuries, scoring 449 runs at an average of 40.91. Although Dhoni has promised to return to the crease next year in the yellow jersey, he has assured key changes will be made in the core squad.