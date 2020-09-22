IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Five Sixes Away from Becoming Third Indian Batsmen to Hit 300 T20 Maximums

In the season opener against Mumbai Indians, MS Dhoni just faced two deliveries as he promoted Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja above himself.

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has a number of accolades to his name. And the Captain Cool registered his name for two more records as he led his team in the IPL opener against Mumbai Indians. He not only became the first captain to lead any franchise to 100 IPL wins, but he also became the first keeper to take 250 catches in T20 cricket, overtaking Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal.

Now, in the second game against Rajasthan Royals, the former Indian skipper is on the cusp of achieving yet another feat. If Dhoni manages to hit five sixes against Rajasthan Royals, he will join fellow CSK teammate Suresh Raina and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma in the elite list of batsmen who have hit 300 sixes in T20 cricket.

Currently, MS Dhoni has 295 sixes to his name and if he reaches the landmark, he will become only the 3rd Indian after Rohit Sharma (361) and Suresh Raina (311) to do so.

In the last match, it was after more than 14 months that Dhoni fans saw him bat. However, Dhoni was not required to do much with the bat on Saturday as the others did the job. Dhoni remained unbeaten on 0 of 2 at the other end when the game was done. He had promoted Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran above himself to take on left-arm spin of Krunal Pandya and leg-spin of Rahul Chahar. Both Curran and Jadeja played cameos to justify the move as CSK chased down the target of 163.

So, when CSK take the field against Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium for their second match, CSK and Dhoni fans will be eager to see more of Dhoni with the bat hitting the bowlers out of the park.