IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gets Special Award from Chennai Super Kings Ahead of Opening Game

Chennai Super Kings handed out special awards to certain players on Thursday, including an honour for skipper MS Dhoni.

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings handed out special awards to certain players on Thursday, including an honour for skipper MS Dhoni.

Dhoni received a special award for being Chennai's highest scorer in IPL 2019. The captain scored 416 runs from 15 matches at an average of 44.20 which also included three fifties. Dhoni also led CSK to the final last year, a match which they lost against Mumbai Indians.

"Our customary pre-season dinner turned into a memorable lunch this time and our Lions walked away with some Super Duper Awards. #Thala Dhoni for leading the team with the willow and scoring the most runs for the Super Kings in IPL 2019," CSK wrote.

The Indian Premier League 2020 is all set to commence from September 19. The 53 days-long tournament will be held in United Arab Emirates at three venues – Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The final match of the league will be played on November 10.

This year, a total of eight teams are part of the IPL, including Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

The division of matches is such that 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah. All the first matches of the day will commence from 3:30PM IST and all evening matches will begin from 7:30PM IST.

CSK's build up to IPL 2020 has been marred by off-field events though, with 13 of their touring party testing positive for COVID-19 and senior players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulling out for personal reasons.

