IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Has to Bat up the Order or CSK will Keep Losing, Says Virender Sehwag

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has asked Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni to promote himself in the batting order. He also added that MSD needs to think about himself instead of others.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

"Dhoni needs to stop thinking about other players. He needs to first think about himself, and come into bat higher up. You cannot just go on promoting other batsmen up the order. For CSK to win, Dhoni will have to bring himself up the order, said Sehwag on his Facebook page.

He also said that Ambati Rayudu can’t leave things late as he did against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"Rayudu has to understand that in T20 cricket, the game ends after 20 overs, and he can't start hitting in the 20th over," Sehwag said on his Facebook channel titled 'Viru Ki Baithak'.

Sehwag said that the team can’t depend all the time on its openers like Faf Du Plessis and Shane Watson.

"Watson and Du Plessis are under constant pressure that if they don't give CSK a good start, the rest of the team will not be able to get them to a good score," he added.

Meanwhile Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabd in the Indian Premier League and fans are expecting the yellow brigade to turn things around.

First they were hit by Covid-19 when pacer Deepak Chahar and batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad were tested positive and then less than ordinary performance made sure that the CSK fans were not going to have the time of their lives which they were so desperately looking forward to once IPL became a possibility among the pandemic.

Now with just 4 points in 7 matches, Chennai are desperate to turn things around but the body language of the team doesn’t look good. Finisher MS Dhoni is clearly on the wane and coach Stephen Fleming himself has said that the spinners are ‘yet to come to the party’. The only bright side has been the top order which has the likes of Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu. A lot depend on the trio when they take on SRH.