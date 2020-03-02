The loudest cheers were reserved for him as veteran wicketkeeper-batsman and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni walked out to bat at the nets to kick-start his preparations for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
IPL 2020 | MS Dhoni Hits CSK Nets Amid Huge Fanfare
The loudest cheers were reserved for him as veteran wicketkeeper-batsman and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni walked out to bat at the nets to kick-start his preparations for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020
SIN v MALPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020
HK v THAPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020
ZIM v BANSylhet
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020
NEP v THASylhet All Fixtures
Team Rankings