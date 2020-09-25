IPL 2020: MS Dhoni On the Cusp to Join Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina in Elite T20 List

Despite Faf du Plessis’ great efforts, he was let go for 72 and CSK suffered their first big loss

IPL 2020 CSK vs DC: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is fondled down the batting order in the preceding clashes of the ongoing IPL tournament.

Dhoni batted at no. 7 with a huge target – 217-run chase dangling ahead of CSK against Rajasthan Royals.

Despite CSK member Faf du Plessis’ great efforts, he was let go for 72 and CSK suffered their first big loss of the current season.

Dhoni has a tally of 298 sixes in T20 cricket after he amassed three of those in his last match. For the impending match, CSK’s third of the season, Dhoni needs to pull up another two to cross the 300 tally. If he accomplishes the landmark, Dhoni will join Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and fellow CSK teammate Suresh Raina in prestigious T20 list of highest number of sixes.

Dhoni, who is currently on the marginal cusp of landing in the prestigious list, could end up becoming the third India after Sharma (361) and Raina (311) in the feat.

CSK head coach Fleming spoke about SuperKings’s five wicket win over MI in an interview. He said that it was great to get those points. However, given the aggressive start from the defending champions, it seemed like a tough day waiting ahead. He added that the favourable thing for the team was the bowlers getting better with each innings.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clashed with arch rivals and four time IPL title winners Mumbai Indians (MI), defending champions in the opening match of the side. MS Dhoni led his side to a triumph by 5 wickets. After their win against the Mumbai side, CSK faced Rajasthan Royals in their second match of the league. RR won over the Chennai side by 16 runs. In the next clash, CSK will take on the Delhi Capitals headlined by Shreyas Iyer on Friday, September 25.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been moved from India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Following nearly six months delay, the tournament is underway since September 19.