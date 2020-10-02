IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Makes Yet Another Record His Own, Suresh Raina Congratulates Him

Dhoni is just two sixes away from joining Rohit Sharma (368), Suresh Raina (311) in the list of Indians with 300 or more sixes in T20s. He currently has 298 sixes in T20s.

When MS Dhoni walked out for the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, he made another record his own. The former India captain becomes the most capped player in T20 league in world cricket.

The Chennai Super Kings captain also became the player with most IPL appearances in the history of the tournament. He overtook his teammate Suresh Raina, who is missing IPL 2020 due to personal reasons.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Dhoni and Raina were tied on 193 appearances in the IPL.

MS Dhoni today becomes the most capped player (194) in the history of IPL.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/PwpDFcEA2E — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2020

The closest to both the CSK stalwarts is Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma with 192 caps to his name. Virat Kohli is on 180 caps in the IPL while Dinesh Karthik has 185 to his name.

Right after the toss, Raina took to Twitter to congratulate his teammate on the achievement.

Congratulations Mahi bhai (@msdhoni) at becoming the most capped IPL player. Happiest that my record is being broken by you. All the best for the game today and am sure @ChennaiIPL will win this season’s @IPL. pic.twitter.com/f5BRQTJ0aF — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 2, 2020

The CSK captain is on the verge of completing three more milestones as a batsman and one as a keeper.

Dhoni is just two sixes away from joining Rohit Sharma (368), Suresh Raina (311) in the list of Indians with 300 or more sixes in T20s. He currently has 298 sixes in T20s.

And if Dhoni manages to find his old form and hit 8 sixes against SRH then he would surpass AB de Villiers in the list of players with most sixes in IPL. Dhoni needs 24 more runs to complete 4500 runs in IPL. He will become the fourth Indian after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Suresh Raina to do so.

He is 2 catches away from completing 100 IPL catches as wicket-keeper. He will become the second wicket-keeper to do so after KKR captain Dinesh Karthik.