IPL 2020: MS Dhoni May Focus on Captaincy Rather Than Batting, Says Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar feels that CSK captain MS Dhoni will take a back seat from batting and focus more on captaining the team victory. Seeing the way CSK performed in the first match of the IPL 2020 said Manjrekar.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni may give priority to leading his team Chennai Super Kings rather than focusing on his batting in IPL 2020.

In his column in The Times of India, the Manjrekar lauded the way CSK played against Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the IPL. He opined, “People should not be surprised if they see Dhoni, the batsman, take a back seat to allow Dhoni, the captain, to guide the team’s fortunes.”

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

CSK, led by Dhoni, registered a convincing five-wicket win against MI to start its bid for a fourth title. They chased the target of 162 in 19.2 overs, thanks to the wonderful knocks by Ambati Rayudu who scored 71 off 48 balls and Faf du Plessis who remained unbeaten on 58 off 44 balls. Dhoni, however, did not get the chance to perform with bat. He faced just two balls and he did not score anything.

But that doesn’t take away from the fact that he had a vital role in the victory. Known for his cool composure, he has been one of the most successful captains in the history of IPL.

Also Read: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

Manjrekar pointed out several examples that indicate Dhoni’s supremacy as a captain. He hailed his decision to include Sam Curran and Lungi Ngidi in the playing XI. He was also impressed with Dhoni’s decision to send Curran and Ravindra Jadeja up the batting order, which according to him, made a big difference.

CSK will next face Rajasthan Royals in the tournament and Manjrekar believes the Chennai outfit will be the favourite going in the match. But he also pointed out the strong points of Rajasthan that could alter all predictions. He is betting big on Jos Buttler, who has proved to be one of the finest T20 players in recent times. Steve Smith and Jofra Archer could also be the key for their side. It will be interesting to see how Captain Dhoni neutralises the enemy’s strengths.