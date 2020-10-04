- Match 16 - 3 Oct, SatMatch Ended228/4(20.0) RR 11.4
Delhi beat Kolkata by 18 runs
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Must Continue to Back Out of Touch Shane Watson, Says Gautam Gambhir
CSK won the opener against the defending champions Mumbai Indians, but then have lost all the next three games. One of the worrying signs for the franchise is the form of opener Shane Watson and questions are being asked if MS Dhoni might replace Watson in the upcoming game against Kings XI Punjab.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 4, 2020, 6:14 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings have had the worst year of all the franchises with three defeats on the bounce in four games in IPL 2020.
CSK won the opener against the defending champions Mumbai Indians, but then have lost all the next three games. One of the worrying signs for the franchise is the form of opener Shane Watson and questions are being asked if MS Dhoni might replace Watson in the upcoming game against Kings XI Punjab.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Addressing the issue, former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir said that he would never replace Watson in the playing XI.
Watson, so far, has played four games in which he has scored 52 runs at an average of 13 runs and a strike rate of 108.33.
“I would never drop Shane Watson, because their entire batting order looks so rusty. Kedar Jadhav looks rusty. Ambati Rayudu looks rusty,” Gambhir said in a chat show on ESPNCricinfo.
“I know Shane Watson is not in the best of forms, imagine replacing Shane Watson with Ruturaj Gaekwad? Obviously, he is a young cricket, developing cricket. Or Murali Vijay? I would back Shane Watson for another 4-5 games.
Also Read: IPL 2020: Dubai is Hot, Says Ben Stokes Upon Arrival in UAE
“I know it’s a tricky situation for MS, but you got to back your best batsman. A batsman who can wins game if he comes off good. At the moment, he has not, but he can come at any time, you never know,” Gambhir further said.
CSK will face off against KXIP on Sunday.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking