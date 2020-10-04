IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Must Continue to Back Out of Touch Shane Watson, Says Gautam Gambhir

CSK won the opener against the defending champions Mumbai Indians, but then have lost all the next three games. One of the worrying signs for the franchise is the form of opener Shane Watson and questions are being asked if MS Dhoni might replace Watson in the upcoming game against Kings XI Punjab.

Chennai Super Kings have had the worst year of all the franchises with three defeats on the bounce in four games in IPL 2020.

Addressing the issue, former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir said that he would never replace Watson in the playing XI.

Watson, so far, has played four games in which he has scored 52 runs at an average of 13 runs and a strike rate of 108.33.

“I would never drop Shane Watson, because their entire batting order looks so rusty. Kedar Jadhav looks rusty. Ambati Rayudu looks rusty,” Gambhir said in a chat show on ESPNCricinfo.

“I know Shane Watson is not in the best of forms, imagine replacing Shane Watson with Ruturaj Gaekwad? Obviously, he is a young cricket, developing cricket. Or Murali Vijay? I would back Shane Watson for another 4-5 games.

“I know it’s a tricky situation for MS, but you got to back your best batsman. A batsman who can wins game if he comes off good. At the moment, he has not, but he can come at any time, you never know,” Gambhir further said.

CSK will face off against KXIP on Sunday.