IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Protests Wide Call, and Why Umpire Paul Reiffel is Within His Rights to Change His Mind

Umpire Paul Reiffel began to stretch his arms to call a wide and then decided against it even as MS Dhoni and Shardul Thakur began protesting the call.

The Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 match saw a dramatic incident in the 19th over of SRH's chase

SRH needed 25 off 11 when Thakur bowled a wide yorker to Rashid Khan, who tried to stretch out in vain. As Reiffel turned around to call a wide, Dhoni and Thakur signalled perhaps indicating that the batsman had moved, after which Reiffel decided against calling it a wide.

As Reiffel had a change of mind, SRH captain David Warner wore a bewildered expression from the dug out. CSK went on to win the match by 20 runs, defending their score of 167 for 6.

It must be pointed out that as per law, there was nothing wrong in what Reiffel did as an umpire is allowed to change his decision, provided he does promptly.

Section 2.12of the IPL match playing condition says:

"Umpire’s decision: An umpire may alter any decision provided that such alteration is made promptly. This apart, an umpire’s decision, once made, is final."

Soon after, Rashid was caught in the deep by Deepak Chahar. Interestingly, he was also hit wicket in the same ball as his foot stamped on the stumps.

It's irrelevant in the larger scheme of things, but the dismissal was marked hit-wicket, when it should ideally have been caught.

Section 33.5 (Caught to take precedence) of the IPL match playing conditions read: "If the criteria of clause 33.1are met and the striker is not out Bowled, then heis out Caught,even though a decision against either batsman for another method of dismissal would be justified."