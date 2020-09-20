IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Scales New Heights With This Unique Record

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has a number of accolades to his name. And the Captain Cool registered his name for another record as he led his team for the IPL opener against Mumbai Indians.

Actually Dhoni has now become the first keeper to have 250 catches in T20 cricket. By achieveing this feat he has now overtaken Pakistan wikcet-keeper Kamran Akmal.

Dhoni, who was making a comeback to competitive cricket after 436 days, showed no rustiness as he looked fit as ever and sharp from behind the stumps. Dhoni dived low to his right swiftly to get his gloves under the ball and hold onto it to send Krunal Pandya packing for three off three balls.

At the toss, Dhoni also revealed that he has been doing a lot of physical activity dueirng the lockdown.

Earlier he also became the first captain to lean any franchise to 100 IPL wins. When Faf du Plessis hit Trent Boult for a boundary to give Chennai Super Kings a win over Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 opening game on Saturday, MS Dhoni completed a special milestone. He had just led CSK to his 100th win as captain of the franchise. He's the first person to achieve the feat with any franchise in the IPL.

Dhoni has led in 175 matches in the IPL - 14 of those for Rising Puner Supergiant when CSK were banned for two years. He has overall led in 105 victories, the most for a captain in IPL. The next in the list of most successful captains is Gautam Gambhir with 71 wins from 129 matches and Rohit Sharma with 60 wins from 105 games.

The former India captain has been the leader of the franchise since the inaugural edition in 2008 and has won two IPL and two Champions League T20 titles for CSK as well.

Dhoni was not required to do much with the bat on Saturday as the others did the job, with Dhoni unbeaten on 0 off 2 at the other end when the game was done. However, his captaincy touch was very much on display especially when he promoted Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran above himself to take on left-arm spin of Krunal Pandya and leg spin of Rahul Chahar. Both Curran and Jadeja played cameos to justify the move.