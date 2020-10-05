IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Scores Another Ton---Second Wicket-Keeper To Take 100 IPL Catches

MS Dhoni and records are not a surprise! The illustrious cricketer has not only achieved many in the past, he has added one more to his much envied and decorated hat. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain became the second wicket keeper to complete 100 catches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni accomplished this milestone on Sunday against the Kings XI Punjab.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

MS Dhoni’s record of 100 catches came in the 18th over of the game of the Kings XI innings when CSK bowler Shardul Thakur bowled a wide delivery to KXIP’s KL Rahul. While trying to guide the wide ball past third man, Rahul’s mistimed shot ended up getting an outside edge. As usual Dhoni scooped the outside edge with swift footwork and a brilliant dive to send Rahul back to the dressing room.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik tops the list in the IPL with 103 catches as wicketkeeper in 186 matches. Karthik has taken 133 catches in the IPL so far, with 30 catches taken as a fielder. Dhoni’s achievement has taken 195 matches in the IPL.

MS Dhoni also holds the record for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the Indian Premier League. The Chennai Super Kings Skipper leads with 139 dismissals, with 39 of those being stumpings. KKR’s Dinesh Karthik comes second with 133 dismissals. The IPL franchise skippers seem going head-to-head with records and a healthy competition.

Since we are on the subject of wicket keepers and their records, there are few others who are trailing closely. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Robin Uthappa, as a keeper, is placed third on the list with 90 dismissals. He’s joined by RCB teammate Parthiv Patel with 82 dismissals.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings three consecutive games losing spree came to a halt, when the Chennai team trumped KXIP by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.